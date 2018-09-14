White House announces Trump’s UN schedule

Washington, Sep 21 (IANS) The White House has announced the schedule of US President Donald Trump regarding the upcoming UN General Assembly next week.

According to a statement of the White House on Thursday, Trump will participate in a slew of UN General Assembly (UNGA) events and bilateral meetings from September 24-27, Xinhua news agency reported.

On September 24, he will make remarks at the “Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem” event to talk about counter-narcotics issue and receive heads of state coming to attend the meeting.

On September 25, he will address the 73rd Session of the UNGA, have pull-asides with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the 73rd Session of the UNGA, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, and attend US Ambassador Nikki Haley’s Security Council Presidency Reception.

On September 26, Trump will give remarks at a United Nations Security Council briefing he chaired to discuss counter-proliferation.

Trump has so far been confirmed to participate in bilateral meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and British Prime Minister Theresa May, the White House added.

–IANS

pgh/