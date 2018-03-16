White House appoints former Microsoft executive as Deputy Chief of Staff

Washington, March 20 (IANS) The White House on Monday announced that former Microsoft executive Christopher Liddell will be the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination.

“Christopher Liddell has been named Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination, under Chief of Staff John Kelly, and will work closely with Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Joe Hagin,” Xinhua quoted White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders as saying.

“He has extensive experience managing large organisations and has already overseen a number of interagency processes in the White House. In his new role Chris will manage the policy process as we continue to enact the president’s agenda,” Sanders said.

“Chris is widely respected across the administration and is highly qualified to oversee and coordinate our policy process. We look forward to having him in this new role,” said Chief of Staff John Kelly, who will directly oversee Liddell.

Liddell, 59, is a New Zealand-born US citizen. He was formerly the Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft, International Paper and General Motors and has joined the Trump administration during the transition period.

Liddell has been said to have worked closely with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner during his time in the White House.

–IANS

sku/