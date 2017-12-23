White House bans personal cellphone use in West Wing

Washington, Jan 5 (IANS) The White news House said on Thursday that it will ban staffers and guests on using personal cellphones in the West Wing.

“The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration,” Xinhua quoted White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as saying.

“Therefore, starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing,” she said.

“Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people.”

The move came one day after the release of controversial excerpts from “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” by Michael Wolff, that revealed widespread dysfunction and infighting inside the Trump administration.

