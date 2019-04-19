White House hosts Easter Egg Roll for 141st year

Washington, April 23 (IANS) White House Easter Egg Roll was held on the South Lawn on Monday as the annual tradition entered its 141st year.

Together with someone dressed as a giant Easter bunny, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania addressed the crowd from the balcony. It’s the third of this kind under the Trump presidency, reports Xinhua news agency.

The activities, aimed mostly at children, included lawn egg bowling, egg hunts, egg and cookie decorating, a display of state eggs on the Ellipse, and mailing postcards through a US Postal Service mailbox on the South Lawn grounds.

The first lady reportedly introduced two new additions this year: musical eggs and a game of hopscotch named for her “Be Best” initiative to improve the well-being of American kids.

The White House Easter Egg Roll, which dates back to 1878, is free to the public with tickets allocated by lottery in advance.

–IANS

rs