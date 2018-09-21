White House, Kavanaugh deny allegation made by second woman

Washington, Sep 24 (IANS) The White House and Brett Kavanaugh have denied an allegation made by a second woman accusing President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

According to a report on The New Yorker on Sunday, Deborah Ramirez, 53, attended Yale University with the nominee and said she remembers Kavanaugh exposing himself to her at a dormitory party, CNN reported.

In his response to the allegation, Kavanaugh in a statement on Sunday said: “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple.

“I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name — and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building — against these last-minute allegations.”

White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec also called the latest claim “a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man”.

“This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh,” Kupec added.

Ramirez was initially hesitant to speak publicly, she told The New Yorker, partly because her memory contained gaps because she had been drinking at the time of the alleged incident.

She was unsure of his role in the incident at first, but after six days of carefully assessing memories and consulting with her attorney, Ramirez said she felt confident enough in her recollections to say she remembers it was Kavanaugh who had exposed himself.

Sunday’s development comes after Christine Blasey Ford earlier this month publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct more than 30 years ago, CNN said.

Ford on Sunday committed to testifying in an open hearing on Thursday about her allegation.

Kavanaugh has denied this allegation too.

–IANS

ksk