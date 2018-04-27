White House tree planted by Trump, Macron vanishes

Washington, April 30 (IANS) An oak tree sapling, planted by US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron has mysteriously vanished, the media reported.

The sapling was a gift from the French President during his state visit last week, reports ABC News.

The two heads planted the sapling on April 23 in the South Lawn.

But now, less than a week later, photos show an off-colour, pale patch of turf where the sapling once stood.

The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The sapling came from Belleau Wood in northeast France, where about 2,000 American soldiers died in a World War I battle.

The disappearance of Macron’s gift has become an internet sensation with mounting speculation about the tree’s fate.

–IANS

ksk