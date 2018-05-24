‘Who are you?’, Thoothukudi youth asks Rajinikanth

Chennai, May 30 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday perhaps faced the most embrassing question of his life from a injured youth in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, who asked “Who are you?”

Several days after the May 22 police firing at the anti-Sterlite Copper smelter plant protest in Thoothukudi left 13 people dead, Rajinikanth called on the injured persons admitted in the government hospital.

As he approached one patient’s bed, its occupant, a youth named Santhosh Raj slowly sat up and asked him: “Who are you?”

Rajinikanth then told the youth his name.

The video of this exchange has gone viral on the internet.

–IANS

vj/vd