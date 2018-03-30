Who plays female protagonist opposite Shah Rukh in ‘Salute’?

Bollywood industry sources have stated that there is secret that when Aamir Khan was a part of the biopic of cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma, which titled as Salute, Priyanka Chopra was offered the role of the leading lady. Accordingly with Aamir opting out of the film and Shah Rukh Khan taking his place, it is unlikely that Priyanka will be a part of it.

Presently speculation was rife that Shah Rukh and Priyanka were in a clandestine relationship, back when they were shooting for Don 2. As per report the rumors fizzled out after a while, but the two have never worked together after that. Meanwhile reports were doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the top contenders to step into Priyanka’s shoes, as she fit the bill in terms of talent and seniority.

Sources reported that “There are several offers, roles and films discussed with actors. Not all of these discussions materialize into films on the big screen. Moreover Salute is surely not on the menu for Kareena”.

Accordingly Salute, directed by Mahesh Mathai, tells the story of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel into space and the film will hit screens either in December this year or early next year. Stay refreshed for more details.