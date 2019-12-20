Why Anand Mahindra thinks he is ‘a loser to his kids’

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) It took a Twitter photo depicting Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates in a group meeting that reminded businessman Anand Mahindra why he is still “a loser to his kids.”

A Twitter user shared a black and white photo from Netflix documentary ‘Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates’ where Mahindra is seen sitting next to Gates.

In a series of replies, Mahindra revealed that the photo was clicked in 1997 during Gates’ first visit to India.

“Thank you for sharing, because this meeting was in ’97 during Bill’s first ever trip to India & I had no record of it since there were no cell cameras at the time,” Mahindra tweeted.

“Funny story from that meeting: When Bill entered, he said ‘So I believe we were at Harvard at the same time?’ I said ‘Yes, we never met, but I have a grudge against you’.

“His (Gates) team froze, thinking they had arranged a meeting with a wacko!

“Bill kept his cool and asked: ‘Why the grudge?’ I replied: ‘My daughter asked which of my college classmates were now famous & when I told her your name, she said: ‘What a loser you are Dad!’ So thanks to you, I’ll always be a loser to my kids!’ We had a big laugh at that…” Mahindra further tweeted.

Billionaire Gates had dropped out from college to focus on building Microsoft.

Anand Mahindra will step down as the Executive Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra but will continue as the Non-Executive Chairman of the board of the company with effect from April 1, 2020.

–IANS

na/arm