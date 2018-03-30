Why Arjun considers ‘M’ to be lucky (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actor Arjun Singh Shekhawat says he finds the alphabet ‘M’ lucky as he is playing characters Manu or Manohar in different shows.

“I am doing two shows (‘Half Marriage’ and ‘Chandrashekar’). And in both the shows, my character’s names (Manu and Manohar) start with M, so the alphabet is lucky for me,” Arjun said in a statement.

He is also learning a lot by essaying the role of Manohar.

“Manohar in the show ‘Chandrashekar’ is Guru of Chandrashekar. He is very knowledgeable and brave. Playing such a role has been a learning experience for me,” he said.

Ahwaan to turn fitness trainer for fans

Actor Ahwaan Kumar, who featured in the show “Kaal Bhairav Rahasya”, is willing to turn a fitness trainer for fans.

“Being a vegetarian and having abs is possible. People at times think that without having the proper gym diet, which includes eggs and chicken, they cannot have abs and a toned body. That is wrong. I’m a vegetarian and have six-pack abs. This is something that I will share with my fans,” Ahwaan said in a statement.

“People have been approaching me. So, I am excited to share my secrets with them,” he added.

Ahwaan has also acted in shows like “Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi” and “Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke”.

Fashion should be for a cause: Former “Bigg Boss” contestant

Former “Bigg Boss” contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy, who also represents the craft of Odisha through his collections, says fashion should be used to support a cause.

“I feel fashion should be for a cause. Sharing culture with different nations is good. But we should also carry our traditions ahead. I urge people to understand ‘My poshaak, My pride’,” Sabyasachi said in a statement.

Sabyasachi has been organising The Bhubaneshwar Fashion Week since 2014.

–IANS

