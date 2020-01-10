Why didn’t you go to Kota? Mayawati asks Priyanka

Jaipur, Jan 11 (IANS) Slamming Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday asked her why she did not visit the mothers who lost their infants in Kota even as she took out time to attend a marriage in Jaipur on Friday.

The Congress leader made a short visit to Jaipur on Friday to attend the wedding of Congress leader Zubair Khan’s son.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also accompanied her during the visit.

Mayawati, meanwhile, in a series of tweets slammed Gandhi without naming her.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo wrote: “Congress leaders visit Uttar Pradesh quite frequently to shed crocodile tears. However, it is unfortunate that she did not think once even to give some time to wipe tears of those mothers who have lost their little ones in Kota.

“It is unfortunate that she did not relate to the loss of pain of those mothers despite she herself being a mother,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

She said that the BSP never does “politics of double standards like Congress, BJP and other political parties due to which country is witnessing violence, stress and hostility around”.

Meanwhile, Twitterati also shared tweets asking Priyanka if she will visit Kota to look at irregularities being reported from JK Lon Hospital there.

Kota’s JK Lon Hospital found itself in the news for all the wrong reasons as over 110 children have died there since December 2019, allegedly due to the negligence of the hospital staff and absence of essential and life-saving equipment.

–IANS

arc/pgh/bg