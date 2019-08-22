Why is Congress afraid over PC’s arrrest, asks Joshi

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) Questioning why Congress was ‘afraid’ over its heavyweight leader P Chidambaram’s arrest, Union Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Congress should not worry about its leader if he has committed no wrong.

Joshi also affirmed that the law would take its own course.

“The matter is sub judice. Why is the Congress afraid? If he has committed no wrong, there is nothing to worry about. Law will take its own course,” Joshi told media here.

Chidambaram, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday night in connection with the probe into INX Media corrupting case, was remanded in custody till August 26 by a CBI court.

Chidambaram, flanked by party leaders, held a press conference at the Congress headquarters before his arrest and claimed he had done no wrong.

Top Congress lawyer-leaders have been defending him in court and the party has in one voice termed the arrest as political vendetta by the BJP-led central government.

Joshi, who conducted review of the coal sector and performance of the CIL and its subsidiaries during the day, expressed concern over illegal coal mining in West Bengal and said he would write to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as both Central and state governments are losing revenue because of the illegal trade.

