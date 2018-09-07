Why is Modi government concerned about opposition alliance more than fuel prices, asks Congress

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the rise in fuel prices and fall in the value of rupee as it asked why it was bothered about “grand alliance” of the opposition parties more than anything else.

Terming the Modi government’s excuse of rising fuel prices, which was attributed to rise in crude oil prices in international market, as “lies”, the party alleged Modi was not running a government but ‘a profiteering company’ to fleece the people.

“The national executive of the BJP discussed if the grand alliance of the opposition will last. Why are they so concerned about it? At the national executive usually discussions happen on various issues such as economy, inflation, law and order and problems of the people,” said Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

“They are not concerned about these issues. They are silent on fuel prices, on the atmosphere of fear, hatred and violence in the country. They are thinking about the opposition in the national executive,” he added.

He also said democracy was at stake in the country and this was the reason for the government’s silence.

The party said ‘Bharat Bandh’ was a resounding success with people’s support. “We thank the people of India for their enthusiastic, peaceful and voluntary participation. We also thank the 21 political parties, who joined the call of Bharat Bandh,” said Gehlot.

“What was the reason that Rajasthan government had to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol prices by four per cent?” he asked.

Calling the hike in prices of petroleum products a “momentary difficulty” due to the international crisis, the BJP on Monday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for the incidents of violence during the Bharat Bandh.

“Since May 2014, Modi government has increased ‘Central Excise Duty’ 12 times – raising the Central Excise on Petrol by 211 per cent and on Diesel by 443 per cent. Customs duty has been increased manifold. This has led to a Rs 11 lakh crore ‘fuel loot’said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“Why doesn’t Modi government roll back the excise and custom duty to give relief of Rs 10-15 per litre?” said the Congress spokesperson.

–IANS

sid/prs