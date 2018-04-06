Why Ranbir and Deepika never walked the ramp? The reason is revealed!

Bollywood industry’s actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had the nation rooting for them, before they parted ways in 2009. Meanwhile even though they are no longer in a relationship, fans cherish every time Ranbir and Deepika come together. Accordingly the two were set to walk the ramp together for Manish Malhotra at a fashion show on April 9.

However, those who were looking forward to see them share the stage will have to wait a little longer. Media reported that Ranbir and Deepika are both under the weather and did not make it on April 9. Sources added that he show has been postponed, keeping in mind their health.

Moreover in a statement, the organizers said they regret to inform that the Mijwan Fashion Show scheduled in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on 9th April 2018 has been postponed by a week or so. Apparently both their show-stoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have taken ill and are waiting for them to recover. They are waiting eagerly to inform fans as soon as a new date is finalized.

Previously Deepika has gone on record to say that she has become a lot closer to Ranbir after their break-up. Moreover Ranbir and Deepika have worked in two films together after calling it quits Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Keep watching for more refreshments.