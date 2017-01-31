Why Salim Khan will never write for Salman?

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Salim Khan says one of the reasons why he doesn’t want to write for his star son Salman Khan is that if a movie fails, the screenwriter would be blamed for it, but if it works well, people would praise his son for his efforts.

During Zee Classic’s “My Life My Story”, which will begin from February 4, Salim revealed why he doesn’t write scripts for the “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” star, read a statement.

Talking about Salman, his father said: “It’s not that I haven’t written films for Salman. I had written a film for him – ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ which did reasonably well too.

“Even today, when I pitch a script, people always have a question that ‘if it is good then why is Salman not acting?’ But I wanted to get out of that vicious circle.”

He added: “Another thing is (that) if a movie fails, it is my fault. If it is a hit, it is Salman’s efforts!”

Salim had teamed up with Javed Akhtar to form the ‘Salim-Javed’ duo that gave 1970s blockbusters like “Deewaar”, “Sholay” and “Don”.

–IANS

