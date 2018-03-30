Why Sunny Leone received brickbats earlier in her career?

Bollywood’s starlet Sunny Leone said the brickbats didn’t come her way because she is in India, but due to the mindset of the society as a whole. Sunny’s life story is set to be unveiled in a forthcoming biopic Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. She feels people had started criticizing her when she had planned to come to India and started getting hate mails and lot of criticisms when she was around 21 years old.

Even she had faced many problems like many families and there was love, hatred, emotional moments in all her lives, but it is only her parents who protected her brother and Sunny from all the negativity, as much as they could. But at the age of 21 she faced many nasty things and was broken from within emotionally.

Moreover Sunny’s big ticket to India had come with a season of Bigg Boss, after which she landed her Bollywood debut with “Jism 2”. From then onwards the actress has appeared in several films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, One Night Stand and Tera Intezaar.

At present Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber become parents of three children namely Asher, Noah and Nisha and even they adopted Nisha, and their twin sons were born via surrogacy. Stay tuned for more details.