Why the hurry to replace Vaid, questions Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 7 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday questioned the hurried replacement of state police chief S.P.Vaid who was shifted in a midnight order by the governor’s administration.

Reacting to Vaid’s replacement by Dilbagh Singh, a state cadre IPS officer of 1987 batch, Omar said on his twitter handle: “There was no hurry to replace @spvaid. He should have been changed only when a permanent arrangement had been worked out.

“@JmuKmrPolice has enough problems without having to deal with confusion of leadership.

“Changing the DG is the prerogative of the administration but why a DG as a temporary arrangement? The current DG won’t know if he’s going to stay & others who would like his job will be trying to replace him. None of this is good for @JmuKmrPolice”.

An order issued on late Thursday night said Dilbagh Singh would hold the Director General of Police (DGP) charge in addition to his own duties as Director General (Prisons) J&K.

Vaid has been posted as transport commissioner.

Another IPS officer, V.K. Singh who is senior to Dilbagh Singh and also belongs to J&K cadre has reportedly proceeded on leave to register his protest for being overlooked for the top cop’s job.

Informed sources said V.K. Singh is being posted as DG (Prisons) J&K to protect his seniority.

