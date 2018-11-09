Widespread rain, snow forecast in J&K

Jammu/Srinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) The minimum temperatures increased across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the weather office forecast rain and snow for the next three days in the state.

“There is a likelihood of light to moderate widespread rain and snow beginning from Monday,” an official of the MET department said.

“The spell is likely to be less severe than the previous one witnessed here on November 3.”

The overnight partial cloud cover has helped in the improvement of temperatures in the state.

The minimum temperature was 3.2 and 13.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar and Jammu cities respectively, while Pahalgam recorded 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 degrees.

Leh town recorded minus 1.3 and Kargil 6.6 as the night’s lowest.

In the Jammu region, Katra recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 7.6, Bannihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 4.3, the MET official said.

