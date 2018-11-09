Widow to move Kerala HC against police officer

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (IANS) With a senior Kerala Police officer charged with murder eluding arrest, the victim’s widow said on Sunday that she will move the High Court on Monday seeking a CBI or a court-monitored probe into the case.

B. Harikumar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police at Neyattinkara on the outskirts of the state capital, has eluded arrest since November 5 night when he, after an altercation, pushed an electrician, Sanal Kumar, who fell on a road and got crushed by a speeding car.

The 32-year-old victim’s widow, Viji, 26, told the media here that the Crime Branch was trying to turn a murder case into a road accident case.

“I don’t have faith in the Crime Branch probe. We have been waiting for almost a week now and the officer is yet to be even arrested,” she said.

“So tomorrow (Monday) we are filing a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking either a CBI probe or a court monitored probe.”

The incident occurred at Neyattinkara when Harikumar was in civilian dress and reportedly visiting a woman friend. Sanal Kumar was trying to take out his parked vehicle, leading to a row with the police officer.

Harikumar and his aide escaped from the spot and since then has been on the run. He has been suspended from the police force.

What has caused widespread anger is that the police took a badly injured Sanal Kumar to the hospital only after dropping off a police officer at his station.

With valuable time lost, Sanal Kumar died even as he was being taken to the Medical College Hospital.

