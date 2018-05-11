Wife accuses Ghaziabad police officer of dowry harassment

Ghaziabad, May 14 (IANS) The wife of a serving Police Inspector in Ghaziabad has accused him of torture and harassment for dowry, police said on Monday.

The accused police officer is posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Indirapuram Police Station in the city.

In a complaint to Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna, she stated that she was married to Sachin Malik, the accused in March 2004. But due to greed for dowry, later the police officer deserted her.

A girl child was born out of the wedlock, and she is 10 years old now.

At present, the woman is residing in Sadar Bazar of Meerut Cantt area. The officer used to send goons to her house, who would terrorize her parents and pressurize her to file a divorce case, she said in the complaint.

But being a spiritual woman believing in Hindu rituals, she wrote, she wanted to live with her husband. She also wants to live her husband because her daughter has been deprived of the love and affection of her father.

In the letter, she requested the SSP to call Malik to the office and seek his explanation and convince him to rejoin them to make the family complete again.

“I will take up the matter when the SSP office reaches out to us in connection with the complaint. Till then, we won’t interfere in SHO’s personal matter,” said Indirapuram Circle Officer Dharmendra Chauhan.

On his part, SHO Malik said: “She has been harassing me for the last 14 years. I have tried to settle the dispute on several occasions but she is adamant to ruin mine life.”

–IANS

sps/nir