Wild cards steal show at opening of Kolkata tennis meet

Kolkata, July 3 (IANS) Local wild card entrants stole the show on the opening day of the Calcutta South Club Senior ITF Tennis Championship being held at the red clay courts of the Calcutta South Club here on Monday.

Wild Card entrant in men’s singles Siddharth Verma whitewashed his opponent Dinesh Chandra Suyal by a humiliating 6-0,6-0 to enter the pre-quarter finals.

In the next round, Siddharth will face 5th seeded Royson Kwan of Singapore who had a bye in the first round.

Saurav Chakraborty, another wild card entrant in men’s singles, also did not take time to drub Santosh Singh by a straight 6-4, 6-1.

Chakraborty will meet top seeded Nitten Kirrtane in the pre-quarter final on Tuesday.

–IANS

dm/pur/ahm/