Will Aishwarya Rai work in remake of Woh Kaun Thi & Raat Aur Din?

Accordingly Bollywood’s recent obsession with rehashed songs and films, it was not surprising at all when KriArj Entertainment announced that they have acquired the rights to remake the Manoj Kumar starrer Woh Kaun Thi.

Meanwhile when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name popped up for essaying Sadhana’s role in the film, things took a serious turn. Recently in an interview Aishwarya Rai has confirmed that she was approached for a role in not just the remake of Woh Kaun Thi? but also Raat Aur Din. She was excited to act in the remake and feels proud to act.

Moreover she even shared how during the shoot of Shabd, Sanjay Dutt had said that he would have loved it if Aishwarya played the part of Nargis in the movie. Currently Aishwarya is busy shooting for KriArj’s Fanne Khan, under the directorial of Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in supreme roles.

Further her role in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ was stunning and had touched hearts of her fans to a greater extent. Stay tuned for more updates.