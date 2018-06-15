Will answer questions of the Delhi HC: AAP

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) In wake of the queries raised by the Delhi High Court about the venue of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s protest at the Lt Governor’s official residence, the AAP said on Monday that the party had followed proper procedures and will respond to the court.

“Whatever the High Court has asked, we will answer. But I want to clarify one thing. As far as the protest at LG’s office is concerned, it did not happen in just one day. We followed all the procedures, wrote letters, sent requests, did everything but ultimately, when we reached out to the LG, he did not even have five minutes to meet us,” Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh said in response to queries at a press conference.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought to know from the AAP government as to who has authorised Kejriwal and his ministerial colleagues to hold a sit-in protest at the Lt. Governor’s office as it was not the place to hold a demonstration.

A vacation bench of Justice A.K. Chawla and Justice Navin Chawla said: “If it is a strike or dharna, it has to be somewhere else. This can’t be called a strike.”

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai had been camping in the Raj Niwas, the official accommodation-cum-office of Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, since June 11. Sisodia and Jain, who had later gone on a hunger fast, have been hospitalised following deterioration in their health condition.

–IANS

