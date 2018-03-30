Will Baaghi 2 reach 100 crore clubs soon?

As report from Bollywood industry yesteryear’s actor Jackie Shroff’s son and actor Tiger Shroff has thanked his moviegoers profusely for putting in a good word about his latest action film “Baaghi 2”, which has minted over Rs 70 crore in its opening week. Disha Patani had romanced the star in the movie.

Meanwhile he said he was “speechless”, but went on to express gratitude to fans, friends and family for “just showing all of your love”. Moreover, according to the makers Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Baaghi 2”, which was released last week, the movie had collected Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day.

Furthermore with collections to the tune of Rs 20.40 crore and Rs 27.60 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, its total collection has amounted to Rs 73.60 crore. Further Baaghi 2 has managed not just to rake in the big numbers at the box office but it has also charmed the rest of the industry big-wigs.

Moreover Baaghi 2 also features Disha Patani, Deepak Dobriyal, Prateik Babbar and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Tiger had done a tremendous job in the movie with his action scenes and dance moves. Keep watching for knowing more about the collections at the earliest.