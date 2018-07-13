Will be forced to call Modi by his various popular nicknames: Congress

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his calling Congress President Rahul Gandhi as “naamdar” in a public speech in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Saturday said it too would be forced to call him by various nicknames if he did not mend his ways.

“If we start calling you (Modi) by your various nicknames popular among the public as well as on social media, you will not feel good. So please think before you call senior leaders of other parties names. We will have to forget the dignity of your post the way you have done,” said Congress spokesman Pramod Tiwari.

“We would have to rake up all the names by which the common people call a person who does not fulfil his promises, who is all words and little action,” he added.

The Congress leader said that while the Prime Minister in his speech at Azamgarh claimed that his government is fighting for the rights of Muslim women, he forgot to touch upon rapes in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh and to tell people about his party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who has been charge sheeted by CBI for rape.

“The Prime Minister could have announced in the same breath that he was expelling Sengar from the party. He forgot to speak on the rampant rapes in Uttar Pradesh in BJP rule,” Tiwari said.

He said that Modi sounded like a tired commander who was staring at the defeat.

“After giving 73 Lok Sabha and 323 assembly seats to BJP, the public had been expecting to hear from the Prime Minister about the jobs, employment, about farmers’ dues, about the reopening of shut down factories and mills. But he spoke none of that because he has nothing to show on the ground,” Tiwari added.

–IANS

mak/vd