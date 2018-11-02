Will come again with my husband: South Korean First Lady at the Taj

Agra Nov 7 (IANS) Mesmerised by the exquisite beauty of the monument of love, the Taj Mahal, South Korean First Lady Kim Jung Sook said she would return with her husband.

Instead of the scheduled 45 minutes, she spent 90 minutes asking questions about architecture, intricate inlay work and historical perspectives. She spent 20 minutes inside the mausoleum.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the visit.

According to her guide Nitin Chwla, she said she was much impressed with the cultural programmes at Ayodhya and the grand arti at the Saryu river. Cultural exchanges will bring the two countries closer, she added.

UP ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Srikant Sharma welcomed her at the Kheria airport and accompanied her during her visit to the Taj Mahal.

