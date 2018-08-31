Will cooperate with any probe: TN Health Minister

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Wednesday said as a law-abiding citizen, he would extend his cooperation for any probe.

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided his residence in connection with the gutkha scam.

In a statement issued here, Vijayabaskar said in a case filed by the opposition DMK party the Madras High Court had transferred the case to CBI.

Vijayabaskar said as a law-abiding citizen, he will cooperate with any probe as he has fully cooperated with officials during the raid.

He said just because of some allegations a person will not become a culprit.

The CBI in May-end had registered a case in the scam against unknown officials of Central Excise, Tamil Nadu government, Food Safety Department, public servants and private persons on charges of criminal conspiracy and for corruption following a direction of the Madras High Court on April 26.

The agency has been investigating all aspects of the offence of illegal manufacture, import, supply, distribution and sale of gutkha and other forms of chewable tobacco which are banned in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In April 2018, the Madras High Court ordered the CBI to probe the multi-crore scam, alleging the involvement of Vijayabaskar, Rajendran and several other top police and other central and state government officials.

The court ordered the CBI probe on a petition filed by DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan.

