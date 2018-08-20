Will do our best to ease suffering: Vijayan

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 23 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday assured the people battered by floods that his government will do everything possible to help them start life anew.

Taking off on a helicopter from the state capital along with a cabinet colleague and senior officials, Vijayan first touched down at Chengannur and visited a relief camp. From there he went to camps in Pathanamthitta district and Alappuzha.

He flew later to Paravur in Ernakulam district and rounded off his visit at Chalakkudy in Thrissur district.

Spending about 15 minutes in each camp, the Chief Minister briefly heard the woes of the people and assured them that they need not worry about anything as the government would come to their help.

“We will do everything possible to help the people. We know that when people from the relief camps reach their houses, they will be going to their homes which will have nothing.

“The state government will play its role to help the suffering,” Vijayan told the media at Chalakkudy.

The worst ever flooding in nearly a century in Kerala has claimed some 370 lives, caused unprecedented destruction and forced around 1.2 million people to take shelter in 3,314 relief camps.

