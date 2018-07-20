Will do whatever required to implement schemes: Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will do whatever is required to implement his schemes.

While talking to the media, he said he would fight wherever and whenever required for the welfare of the public.

“We have faced so many hurdles and have fought for it. We will now also ensure that all our schemes are implemented,” Kejriwal said.

“It will take time, but I will try my best to expand the benefits of our schemes to each and every person in Delhi,” the Chief Minister added.

His remarks came as the matter related to services is pending before the Supreme Court and the Delhi government is facing issues over officers not following its orders.

