Will ensure ‘Zero’ delivers more than what it promises: Aanand L. Rai

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, busy shooting his upcoming film “Zero”, says he will ensure the movie will deliver more than what it promises.

Rai interacted with the media at a special screening of “Baa Baaa Black Sheep” here on Monday.

His film “Zero” features Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

On the response received for the film’s teaser, Rai said: “I am getting really good feedback but this time. I am trying to give the audience things which are coming from my heart and with Shah Rukh sir, I think, I am being able to achieve that.

“The kind of fun we all are having while making this film is what I always look for… I still require two months for the completion of the shoot, but I will ensure that the film delivers more than what it is promising.”

The film’s actors keep sharing social media posts to keep fans abreast on the fun they are having while shooting the film. In fact, Shah Rukh recently referred to Katrina as his ‘media manager’ in a photograph he posted on his Twitter page.

“Katrina is having fun doing all this. I think ‘Zero’ is technically and emotionally a difficult film, so it required that kind of individuals who can create fun atmosphere on the film set and that is what Katrina is doing.

“It is so nice of her and entire team to have this kind of atmosphere all around.”

“Zero” is a romantic drama written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Rai. It is set to release on December 21.

In the last few months, Rai has produced films including “Happy Bhaag Jayegi”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” and “Mukkabaaz”, which received a positive response from the audience.

“I always wanted to associate myself with those films which could give audience a different kind of light,” he said on his success.

Among Rai’s upcoming co-productions is also “Manmarziyaan”, which brings Abhishek Bachchan back to the screens.

“I don’t know why people are terming it as his comeback film. He was always there. I think it is good for actors also to take gaps as per their wish.

“He is a talented actor. I always wanted to collaborate with Abhishek and with this script, we are working together under Anurag Basu’s direction.”

