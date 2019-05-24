Will fulfil expectations of people, says Modi

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured that his new government would leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams and expectations of people, and that it expedite all of its works.

Modi’s assurance came after President Ram Nath Kovind formally invited him to form the government when he called on him at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday evening in his capacity as leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party.

“The country has given a very big mandate that involves expectations of people. Our government is ready for making a new India, especially when we are going to celebrate the 75th year of freedom in 2022… We want the country to get the benefits of future opportunities.

“To complete all missions, the new government would expedite its work. We don’t want to loose any single moment. We want to move on continuously. We want the new government to work with this thinking. The new government would work and leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams and expectations of people,” Modi said after meeting with the President along with a delegation of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders.

He said the new government would move forward but also be cautious about the country’s security and prosperity.

Modi said the President had invited him to form the government and gave him a letter as Prime Minister-elect.

He said a letter of support from NDA constituent parties have been handed over to the President who asked to intimate about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

–IANS

rak/vd