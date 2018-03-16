Will Gluck rues lack of romantic comedies in Hollywood

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) “Friends with Benefits” director Will Gluck, who feels people in Hollywood are scared to make romantic comedies now, would love to see more such films.

“I think think there needs to be more romantic comedies. They always do well but I think people are scared of making them because there is no explosion and no car chases,” Gluck told IANS.

“But people always love a good romance,” he added.

Gluck, who has also made films like “Easy A”, “Annie” and “Peter Rabbit”, feels making ‘huge action movies” is the point of focus in Hollywood at present.

“The trend is to make a huge action movie or a comic movie or smaller (budget) smaller movie. The movies in middle like on human relationship are not being made any more,” he added.

He says it is a shame “because that is the kind of movies I like to do”.

Gluck’s next project “Peter Rabbit” is being brought to India by Sony Pictures. It will release in the country on April 6.

The film adaptation is based on the classic tale by Beatrix Potter about Peter Rabbit and his family.

It narrates the adventures that Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) and his sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail (Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki and Daisy Ridley) undergo to reclaim their home.

–IANS

