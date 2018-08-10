Will host ‘grand’ Kumbh in 2019: Yogi

Lucknow, Aug 15 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to host “a great and grand” Prayag Kumbh in 2019, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, while greeting the people on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

Adityanath said that various projects had been rolled out to ensure facilities for the millions likely to attend the Kumbh from all over the world.

Work was on war footing and extensive arrangements were being made to ensure that “pure Ganga water” was available to pilgrims, he said.

The Chief Minister said Independence Day, which he described as a “national festival”, gave everyone an opportunity to introspect and reiterate their commitment to work towards making India a great nation.

He urged all sections to take part in his government’s mission to plant nine crore saplings across the state on Wednesday.

