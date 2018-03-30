Will Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur act in ‘Student of the year 5’?

Bollywood’s starlet Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cute bubbly son Taimur is only a year old, but he is already a celebrity and he also has innumerable fan clubs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. As per latest report Taimur accompanied his mom Kareena to the shoot of an advertisement in Mehboob Studio, and the shutterbugs went into a frenzy trying to capture his adorable expressions.

Meanwhile Kareena met Punit Malhotra, who is directing the second installment of Student of the year franchise and joked that she wanted to see Taimur in Student of the Year 5. She said she made sure that today he has to come, so that you know, Student of the Year 5.

Moreover it was reported that Taimur was all set to take baby steps in Bollywood and make his debut with a cameo in Kareena’s forthcoming film, Veere Di Wedding. Furthermore Kareena put all rumors to rest when she confirmed that Taimur will not be a part of the movie.

Moreover in a video shared by Veere Di Wedding’s official Instagram handle, Kareena was asked if her son would be in the film and she said, “No, but his mother is in the film and she thinks that is enough and it is either her or Taimur. Stay refreshed for more updates.