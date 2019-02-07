Will look into PSL performances before picking World Cup squad: Pak coach

Lahore, Feb 9 (IANS) Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said the selectors and team management will consider performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the ODI series against Australia before finalising the 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup in England and Wales, later this year.

“Inzi and I have been on the same page. I’m going to be honest because I’ve told the boys in the dressing room the same thing the other night,” Arthur was quoted as saying by espncricinfo here after returning from South Africa.

“I think we’ve got probably 19 players for 15 positions. PSL always throws up one or two good individual performers. We are going to have a look at some of our borderline players, the guys that we are not sure about. We have to look at them during the Australian series and then we will make our minds up leading into England, obviously we will be taking 15 there,” he said.

“The key is players get clarity in terms of their roles and role clarity is particularly important,” the Pakistan head coach said.

Arthur also spoke of having an option with two game plans keeping in mind the weather in England during the summer. “The other thing that’s important for us is having an option with two game plans,” Arthur said.

“I’m saying two game plans because the weather in England at any given time is unpredictable. We need an option where we have our spinners, who are able to suffocate through the middle (overs) because the key for us to win one-day games is about taking wickets through that period.

“Either we do that with two spinners or little bit of reverse-swing if the weather stays dry, or if the weather is wet over that period of time there we have to have an option of a seam-bowling allrounder who can come in and bat at No. 7 for us. We’re very close, we’ve covered all our bases in terms of our personnel at the moment,” he said

Pakistan lost the ODI series in South Africa 2-3, with their form since they won the Champions Trophy in June 2017 not being impressive.

They have won 15 of their 27 completed matches since then, completing series wins only against Sri Lanka, ranked eighth, and Zimbabwe.

