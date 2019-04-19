Will make Delhi best place to live in: Gambhir

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that he will work for making Delhi best place to live in.

Speaking to the media in the national capital, Gambhir said: “Some people make promises of transforming Delhi into London and Paris. But our priority will be to make Delhi the best place to live in with good water and air.”

He also said that politics is also like the game of cricket where team spirit is required to play well.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Gambhir from East Delhi parliamentary constituency, replacing outgoing party MP Maheish Girri.

Gambhir had filed his nomination papers on Monday.

He is contesting against Congress leader Arvinder Lovely and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena.

Voting is scheduled to take place in Delhi on May 12 in the sixth phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had won all the seven seats in the 2014 elections.

Besides Girri, the party has replaced North West Delhi MP Udit Raj with singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans.

The BJP has fielded Delhi party unit chief Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Pravesh Singh Verma from West Delhi and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan from Chandani Chowk parliamentary seat.

