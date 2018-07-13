Will meet 50-mn tourist target this year: Rajasthan official

Jaipur, July 19 (IANS) The target of 50 million tourist arrivals in Rajasthan by 2020 is likely to be met by the year-end as the desert state recorded the arrival of over 47 million tourists in 2017, Rajasthan Tourism Director Pradeep Kumar Borar said on Thursday.

He was addressing a press conference organised by the Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart here.

The travel mart will be held from July 20 to 22. While the inaugural session will be held at Hotel Clarks Amer, pre-scheduled business to business meetings will be held on July 21 and 22 at the BM Birla Convention Centre.

Borar said Rajasthan witnessed more than 20 per cent growth in domestic and foreign tourists in the first quarter of this year. The hotel industry had an occupancy of almost 65 per cent in 2016-17.

The Palace on Wheels, Rajasthan’s famous luxury heritage train, also registered a highest occupancy of over 60 per cent.

Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan Senior Vice President Randhir Vikram Singh said that 200 domestic tour operators and travel writers from all over the country will participate in the travel mart.

