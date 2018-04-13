Will never allow reservation system to end: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, April 14 (IANS) Reservation system will never be brought to an end and will continue, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday.

“Some people have been spreading rumours of terminating reservation system. However, we will never allow this system to come to an end in any case,” she said at a programme organised here at Birla Auditorium to celebrate the 127th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Raje termed Ambedkar a person with foresight who scripted history by bringing people of all castes and creed at an equal platform. He also made all attempts to bring people from backward class to the mainstream and constituted our Constitution, she added.

She also said that that SC/ST people in the state have been extended chances to lead from the front at quite significant posts.

Governor Kalyan Singh, who was also present, said that there should be no panic amongst those who are seeking the benefit of reservation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raje have made it clear that reservation will continue and remain in future.

–IANS

arc/vd