Will not take liberty with film subject: Shoojit Sircar

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who will be venturing into period drama with biopic based on revolutionary Udham Singh, said that he will not take liberty with the subject until he can authenticate it.

“I will take the liberty as to what I can authenticate as that person, not to sell my film,” Shoojit said on Sunday at the promotional interview for his forthcoming film ‘October’.

He also added that sometimes Bollywood directors take unnecessary advantage of their situation as a filmmaker.

“I will not compromise anything just for the sake of commercial pressure. I will be as genuine as possible,” he added.

Bollywood recently saw controversies related to period drama films that included Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Padmaavat’ and then Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika’.

Currently, Shoojit is promoting his movie ‘October’ that has stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in the lead.

Talking about ‘October’, Shoojit said, “It is a very simple film. After the trailer we’ve been getting responses like it is intriguing, thriller or suspense film, there is nothing like that, it is a very simple story. Not a love story, but it is a story about love.”

‘October’ is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films banner and scheduled to release on April 13.

–IANS

