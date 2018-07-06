Will probe BJP CMs after coming to power, says Congress

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting the “corrupt” BJP leaders including Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states, Congress on Saturday said when it comes to power, there will be thorough investigation on the cases against them and they will be in “jail” and not out on “bail”.

Responding to Modi, who on Saturday said people are calling Congress “Bail gadi” because many of its senior leaders are out on bail in various cases, the party said that the Prime Minister, “who talks about bail gadi (bullock cart)”, has taken the farmers to its era in the age of tractors.

“PM talks about corruption, but there are so many corruption cases aginst the Chief Minister of Rajasthan (Vasundhara Raje). There are also cases aganst other BJP chief ministers,” said Congress spokesperson R.P.N Singh.

Attacking Modi for hielding corrupt BJP leaders, he said that the Prime Minister always maintained silence on the matter and never ordered a probe against BJP leaders allegedly involved in corruption.

“There will be investigation on the crores of money which have been siphoned off. We have raised various cases of corruption against BJP ministers and even the son of BJP president (Amit Shah) but no reports, no CBI inquiry, not even an income tax investigation has been initiated,” Singh said.

“When PM was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the GSPC scandal of Rs 20 lakh crore took place. The day our government comes to power, we will investigate all these matters. And all these people will not get bail and will be in jail. When they are in power they do not investigate such matters,” he added.

Slamming Modi, who addressed a rally in Rajasthan on Saturday, Singh accused the state government of not allowing farmers to attend the rally.

He also alleged that private players had been forced by the Rajasthan government to bring people to the rally.

He also termed the government’s announcement on doubling the income of farmers and raising the MSP of farm produce another ‘jumla’. “This is the first government which has put farm products under GST. The PM of the country always speaks half-truth. This was no where close to the Swaminathan report,” he said.

–IANS

