Will provide financial aid to medal winners, talents: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will “soon implement” two policies to provide financial aid to sportspersons: those who once win a medal; and for those identified as young talent for proper training at an early age.

He announced these policies after he felicitated 11 sportspersons from Delhi who won medals at the recent Asian Games at Jakarta.

“All of you have made the country and Delhi proud along with your families. Some of you struggled in difficult circumstances, you faced lack of resources and finances, your effort is remarkable,” Kejriwal said.

“All of you are a source of inspiration for budding sportspersons since children find it almost an impossible feat to win medals at Asian Games. We would like you to visit schools and encourage children to follow your path,” he added.

In a statement, Kejriwal’s office said the first policy will go by the name of “Play and Progress” and will provide financial assistance and sporting facilities to sportspersons who once win a medal at any national or international sporting event.

“For effective implementation of this policy, a committee of experts will be set up which will include eminent sports personalities and other officers. The committee will decide what kinds of facilities and financial assistance will be required in each case,” the CM office said.

The second policy, it said will be called “Mission Excellence” and will focus on identifying talent at young age so that budding sportspersons can be properly trained to excel at sporting events of national and international level. “Identified talent will be provided all assistance.”

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has enhanced cash incentives for medal winners at international events.

“Gold medal winners at Asian Games will now be provided Rs 1 crore by the Delhi government in place of Rs 20 lakh which they were getting earlier,” Kejriwal said at a meeting.

Similarly, he said, silver medal winners at the Asian Games will get Rs 75 lakh instead of Rs 14 lakhs and Bronze medal winners will get Rs 50 lakh in place of Rs 10 lakh.

The Delhi government has also doubled cash incentive for trainers of medal winners from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, Kejriwal added.

–IANSA

Sd/prs