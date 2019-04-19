Will quit BJP if denied ticket: Udit Raj

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) BJP MP from North West Delhi Udit Raj on Tuesday announced that he will resign from the party if he is not fielded as a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has announced candidates on six seats of Delhi but is yet to announce a candidate for North West Delhi.

“I am waiting for ticket. If not given to me, I will bid goodbye to party,” Udit Raj tweeted.

Sources close to the MP said he would contest the elections even if denied a ticket. They said he will then file his nomination after quitting the party.

