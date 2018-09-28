Will reservation bring welfare, asks Speaker

Ranchi, Sep 30 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Sunday demanded to know if continuing with reservation in education and jobs endlessly will bring prosperity to the country.

“The idea of Ambedkarji was to bring social harmony by introducing reservation for 10 years. But what we do is to extend the reservation every 10 years. There is a shortcoming,” Mahajan said while speaking at the concluding day of a three-day event here.

“Will reservation bring welfare to the country?” she asked. She stressed the need to follow Ambedkar to bring social harmony in the society and country.

Speaking on the occasion, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das accused Left-oriented historians of presenting a negative image of the country abroad.

“For us all religions are same. Today forces trying to split the country and society are active. Innocent tribals have been converted but our government has formulated anti-conversion law,” he said.

–IANS

ns/mr