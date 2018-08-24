Will respond once RSS invite comes: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) plans to invite Congress President Rahul Gandhi for a three-day lecture series, the party said it will respond only after receiving an invitation from the organisation.

“I do not answer hypothetical speculative questions. I have said to you categorically upon checking that we have received no invitation,” said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

“You can be rest assured, as and when the Congress receives an invitation, there will be an appropriate proper response and you all will be shared with that response, he said.

The RSS on Monday was critical of Congress President Rahul Gandhi for drawing comparisons of it with the Islamic State (IS) and the Muslim Brotherhood and plans to invite him for a three-day lecture series next month to enlighten people about the organisation.

–IANS

sid/prs