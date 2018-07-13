Will Smith, family reunite for Italian Getaway

Rome, July 19 (IANS) After months of working in different parts of the world, actor Will Smith spent time with his during an Italian Gateway.

Will Smith kicked off their vacation on Italy’s Amalfi Coast with a group selfie he shared on Instagram Tuesday. “Just finished shooting @GeminiManMovie for 5 Months Knocked Out the #WorldCup Family Vacation Begins TODAY!” the father of three wrote, reports people.com.

In the photo with the actor was wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their children: Jaden, 20, Willow, 17, and Trey, 25.

Also joining the brood was Pinkett Smith’s publicist, Karynne Tencer, who shared on Instagram: “Loving the Amalfi Coast with the family.”

Smith wrapped the upcoming Ang Lee-directed film “Gemini Man” with castmates Clive Owen and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Colombia and Hungary, where he filmed his epic #InMyFeelingsChallenge video in Budapest.

On Sunday, Will and Jaden were in Russia for the World Cup finals and closing ceremony where the Smith patriarch joined Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi to perform their single “Live It Up,” which was the official song for this year’s tournament.

Meanwhile, Jada and Willow have been busy filming their hit Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter series was recently picked up for 13 additional episodes which will premiere this fall.

