Will Smith raps about history of his life

Los Angeles, Jan 11 (IANS) Actor Will Smith recently went behind the microphone to rap about the history of his life.

He did the rap on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, putting his spin on the show’s fan-favourite musical bit “The History of ”, reports eonline.com.

The “Bad Boys For Life” star and host Jimmy Fallon donned matching black hoodies and white tees as they took viewers on a trip down memory lane, starting with Will’s humble music beginnings.

Jimmy rapped: “You seen him in billboards/ Starring in shows/ But there’s a lot about him that you might not know.”

Then, “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star took over with a verse about his early rapping career. “Back in ’85/ I rocked the house till it turned to rubble/ Every time I told y’all girls ain’t nothing but trouble/ Jeff (Allen Townes)’s the DJ, I’m the rapper/ You can call him Jazz, you can call me dapper/ Then I was rappin’ just to make bus fare/ Then I moved in with my Auntie and Uncle in Bel Air.”

He continued, “Six whole years I lived with the Banks/ So if you can dance to Carlton, I’ll still give thanks.” Honouring his TV brother Alfonso Ribeiro, Will and Jimmy then showed off their dance moves by breaking out “The Carlton”.

As Will put it in his rap, “A real big star needs a real big screen”, and he proceeded to detail his start in the movie industry. “What you gonna do when you hear the siren noise,” he began. “Me and Martin (Lawrence), a couple of Bad Boys/ Independence Day, aliens on my turf/ You invadin’ us, nah/ Welcome to Earth.”

He also mentioned wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Standing in front of a red table, Jimmy said: “Any questions, you and she can have a Red Table Talk.”

After rapping about getting married, Will gave 1997’s “Men in Black” and his hit album “Big Willie Style”, which came out that same year, some love. Shortly after, he gave a shout-out to kids Trey Smith, 27, Jaden Smith, 21, and Willow Smith, 19.

“Started out a Prince, then became the Fresh Papi/ ‘Cause Trey is the ace/ Jaden’s a force/ Willow came and told y’all, ‘Whip your hair back and forth’.”

