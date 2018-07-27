Will Smith to become author

Los Angeles, July 29 (IANS) Actor Will Smith has collaborated on a book with the self-help author Mark Manson, who wrote “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k”.

The movie star announced the news through a video message on Instagram, reports pagesix.com.

“I’m writing a book! I got years and years of stuff I want to say, and I’m finally going to write a book for you all,” Smith said in the video.

The “Pursuit of Happiness” actor asked Manson in the video, “Are you feeling confident? Are you feeling like we’ll be able to do transcendent art with this book?”

Manson replied: “I spent the last six months with crippling anxiety, but today I feel great.”

Smith said: “We’re going to be meeting with five publishers, we’re gonna pick one. And if I had to take a guess, I feel very confident that we’re gonna go with the highest bidder… I’m just saying.”

Manson’s “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” has sold 3 million copies and was No. 1 on the Bestseller list.

Even though Smith has yet to write a book, the star has already inspired a number of motivational, independently published fan tomes by others with titles such as, “Will Smith’s Rules for Success”.

–IANS

smriti/rb/sed