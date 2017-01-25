Will soon start work on Bhikaji Cama flyover: DMRC

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said maintenance work on the Bhikaji Cama flyover, a part of which caved-in slighty during Metro construction, will be started soon.

DMRC said that it is waiting for the necessary clearances from the authorities, after which it will start working on the flyover along with the Public Works Department (PWD).

“For carrying out the work, a road area of 3.5 m breadth and 20 m length on the carriageway of the flyover towards Dhaula Kuan will be taken over by Delhi Metro. Two lanes for traffic movement (6.5 metres) will still be available on the flyover,” it said in a statement.

The transporter also assured commuters that the traffic will not be hampered, since the maintenance work is supposed to be done only on the sides of the flyover. However, some portion of the road may be barricaded for machinery movement from time to time as per requirement.

Adequate number of traffic marshals will also be deployed to guide the traffic. The work is expected to be completed by the end of February, the statement said.

“Some portions of the flyover had caved-in slightly during the underground work done for the Bhikaji Cama Metro Station as part of the upcoming Pink Line. Those portions were reported to us as remaining water-logged mostly,” a DMRC official told IANS.

–IANS

