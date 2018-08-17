Will start shooting for Abhinav Bindra biopic in January: Harshvardhan Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Bhavesh Joshi The Superhero’ has said that he will start shooting for biopic of Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra in January next year.

Harshvardhan Kapoor was interacting with media at the launch of Reebok’s fall winter collection 2018 along with Esha Gupta on Friday in Mumbai.

Talking about his preparation to play Abhinav Bindra onsreen, Harshvardhan said, “From September 15, I will start preparing for my role in the film and then, we will start shooting of the film in January. Basically, Abhinav won gold at the Olympics in 10 meter air rifle event so, we have set up a shooting range and I will be shooting about five months every day with the rifle.

He will be spending a lot of time with Abhinav and his father. “My father (Anil Kapoor) will also spend a lot of time with them because he plays my father in the film so like ‘Mirziyaan’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi The Superhero’, it will be an another journey,” he said.

The actor also said that films like Mirziyaan, ‘Bhavesh Joshi The Super Hero’ and Bindra biopic are very passionate projects.

“I like doing movies like these. These all are passion projects so, it leads to tremendous growth and as an actor,” he said.

“I believe in longevity in films, I don’t think audience is going to remember what was the first three day collection of a certain film. I think cinema and art has to live on and I think ‘Bindra’ will be the same,” said the actor.

When asked if he is going to gain weight to play Abhinav Bindra onscreen, he said, “No.. ‘Bindra’ film basically tracks his (Abhinav Bindra) journey from him being a 15-year-old to 35-year-old, so basically, I am playing him through two decades so, that will be reverse ageing for me.”

Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian sportsperson to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, when he won the 10 m Air Rifle event at the 2008 games, held in Beijing.

It is for the first time that Harshvardhan and Anil will share screen space for a film. The biopic is set to hit the screens sometime next year.

