Will study closure order of Sterlite’s Thoothukudi copper plant: Vedanta

New Delhi/Chennai, May 28 (IANS) Global diversified natural resource major Vedanta Group on Monday said that it will study the closure order of Sterlite’s copper plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu and then decide on the future course of action.

“Closure of Sterlite Copper plant is an unfortunate development, especially since, we have operated the plant for over 22 years in most transparent and sustainable way, contributing to the Tuticorin and state’s socio-economic development,” the company said in a statement.

“We will study the order and decide on the future course of action.”

According to a BSE filing, the company said that it has received an “order dated May 28, 2018 from the Government of Tamil Nadu directing the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to seal the company’s ‘Copper Smelter Plant 1 … and to close the said plant permanently”.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government issued orders closing the copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi owned by the Vedanta Group, a week after 13 people were killed in police firing during protests against continued functioning of the unit.

–IANS

rv-ag/bg